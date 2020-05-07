Kerala initiates reverse quarantine, massive isolation facilities to avert further COVID-19 spike

As the huge inflow of Keralites from other states and countries pose a high risk of a spike in coronavirus cases, the state government is now chalking out initiatives like reverse quarantining and providing isolation facilities to those who don’t have adequate facilities at home.

Keeping the vulnerable sections isolated from the possible sources of infection is the key aim of reverse quarantining.

The state has already initiated reverse quarantine measures with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself repeatedly urging people aged above 65 and children below the age of 10 to remain indoors.

Health workers at the grassroots level and many local bodies in the state are constantly monitoring the vulnerable sections.

As part of the reverse quarantining, counselling among the aged is also being enhanced as the chances of the aged people developing conditions like depressions due to prolonged lockdown is high. The state has been carrying out counselling services ever since the lockdown began and over 1.93 lakh aged people have benefitted.

Another proactive measure of the government is to provide accommodation to those who do not have adequate facilities at home to remain in quarantine. All local bodies were directed by the government to identify vacant homes that could be used to provide accommodation to those who require quarantining. A total of 2.5 lakh quarantine beds are being readied.

State health department nodal officer Dr Amar Fettle said instead of prolonging lockdown, the best way to contain the disease is to keep the virus at bay. Ensuring personal hygiene measures and protecting the vulnerable sections from infection were the best measures.

Kerala Health Department also conducted training to cabin crew of the flights to be operated from Kerala on Thursday to bring back Malayalis from abroad. Training were given on using personal protection suits and handling health emergency. As many as 207 government hospitals and 125 private hospitals in the state were kept ready for COVID care.