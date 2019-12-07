Kerala: Man acquitted in twin rape and murder attacked

One of the five acquitted in the sexual assaults and killing case of two minor sisters at Walayar in the border areas of Palakkad district in Kerala was roughed up by local people on Saturday.

The incident assumed much significance as it happened a day after the killing of four rape-murder accused in police firing at Cyberabad.

Madhu, who was the third accused in the rape-killing cases of the sisters was roughed up by some local people at Attapalam near Walayar following a verbal duel. He suffered injuries on the face and was hospitalised.

Police sources said that the version of some local people was that Madhu abused them and this resulted in the attack. A case is likely to be registered in this connection.

The acquittal of all accused in the Walayar case was a major political controversy in Kerala recently as the accused were CPM supporters. The state government recently filed an appeal against the acquittal.

The sisters, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging in their house on January 13 and March 4, 2017, respectively and the medical examinations indicated sexual assault on the victims.