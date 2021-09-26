Kerala man dupes people of Rs 5 crore claiming antique collection

A Kerala man duped several persons by collecting over Rs 5 crore claiming possession of centuries-old antiques, including even a throne used by Tipu Sultan.

A large collection of antiques found in his house were found to be fake, most of which were made by local carpenters. The accused identified as Monson Mavungal was arrested from Kochi by Kerala police's Crime Branch.

He allegedly collected funds from many by making them believe that a huge amount due to him from foreign countries as proceeds of sales of antiques was being held up due to technical issues of bank transfer. He had also posted profile videos on social media featuring the 'antique' collection in his home also.

