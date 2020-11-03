Kerala man suffers burns after charging mobile phone kept under pillow catches fire

Man suffers burns after charging phone catches fire

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Nov 03 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 20:53 ist
A 53-year-old man in Kerala suffered minor burns after a mobile phone that was kept for charging caught fire.

The incident happened on Monday when Chandra Babu, a resident of Ochira in Kerala's Kollam district, had kept his mobile phone, which was connected to a charger, under his pillow while sleeping.

According to local sources, the pillow caught fire with Babu, a truck diver by profession, suffering minor burns on his shoulder and left arm. The phone was also partially charred. Babu was admitted to the nearby government hospital.

The phone was quite old and an electric short circuit from the phone could have been the reason behind the mishap, they said.

Kerala
Kollam

