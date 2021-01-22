Kerala MLA censured for insulting nun who survived rape

An MLA in Kerala was censured by the state Assembly for making derogatory remarks against a nun who was allegedly raped by former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal.

P C George, an independent MLA representing Poonjar constituency in Kottayam district, was censured by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday based on a recommendation of the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Assembly.

Even while accepting the action, George tried to justify that since the nun was expelled from the church she could not be addressed as a nun any more. But the Speaker countered that irrespective of whether she was a nun or not, the action against George was for making derogatory remarks against a woman.

The Kerala Women's Commission had filed a complaint against George for derogatory remarks against the sexual abuse victim. The Privileges and Ethics Committee found the MLA's action inappropriate and hence recommended action.

The nun was sexually assaulted by Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kottayam district. He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, illegal detention, and criminal intimidation.