K V Vijayadas, CPM leader and MLA representing Kongad in Palakkad district in Kerala, died on Monday following a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

He was initially hospitalised due to Covid-19 and later suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was tested Covid negative.

Vijayadas was representing the Kongad constituency since 2011. He started political career through Kerala Socialist Youth Federation in 1975 and entered electoral politics as grama panchayat member in 1987.