Kerala MLA's aide threatens actor assault case approver, held

Actor-turned-politician K B Ganesh Kumar's personal staff was held by the police on Tuesday on charges of threatening an approver in the case pertaining to abducting and sexually assaulting a popular South Indian actor at Kochi.

Meanwhile, another witness in the case has also alleged threat claims by the accused.

Pradeep Kottathala, who has been serving with Kumar as his office secretary, was held by police from the MLA's office at Pathanapuram in the suburbs of Kollam district. He allegedly threatened Kasargod native Vipinlal who is an approver in the case. A local court in Kasargod denied anticipatory bail to him.

Kumar, who is with the ruling left-front in Kerala, said that Pradeep was expelled from his office. He declined to make any further comments.

Kumar and actor Dileep, who is an accused in the actress assault case, are close to each other and hence police suspect that Pradeep could have threatened the approver at the behest of Dileep.

Vipinlal was initially an accused in the actor assault case as he was found to have links with the key accused in the case including 'Pulsar' Suni.

Vipinlal said in his complaint to police recently that Pradeep threatened him over the phone and through letters over statements given against the accused. Pradeep also allegedly rang up Vipinlal's mother by posing as an advocate's staff and threatened her. The police registered a case at Kasargod and got evidence, especially mobile phone tower locations, said sources.

The actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang at the behest of Dileep in February 2017. Dileep was arrested in this connection in July 2017 and was granted bail in October.

Thrissur native Jinson, who is another witness in the case, also alleged threats from accused against giving statements.

The fresh developments came close on the heels of Kerala High Court rejecting pleas of the assault victim and the prosecution for changing the trial court alleging unfair trial. Many key witnesses in the case had already turned hostile. The special prosecutor of the case has also tendered resignation.