Kerala police moots ban on 15th-century book being used for radicalisation

A 15th-century religious book is being reviewed by the Kerala government after it was found to be widely used to attract youths to extremism.

The state police's special branch mooted a ban on the book tilted 'Mashari al-Ashwaq ila Masari al Ushaaq’ written by Islamic scholar Ahmed Ibrahim Muhammed al Dimashqi al Dumyati, known as Ibn Nuhass.

The state special branch that carries out cyber patrolling to check radicalisation of youths came across the widespread circulation of this book, among many other materials, to lure youths to extremist outfits.

Last year itself the special branch sought a government ban on the book so that its circulation online could be curbed. Following repeated requests highlighting the necessity to ban, the state government now decided to appoint a committee to review the book and give report.

The committee would comprise of legal expert Dr. N K Jayakumar, state Information and Public Relations Department director and IG (Internal Security). Based on the committee's recommendation the government would take a decision on the matter.

The book written in 1411 was found to be widely circulated among those interested in Islamic fundamentalism. It makes references to destruction of non-believers and was also referred to as a book of jihad.

Kerala police had been carrying out cyber patrolling against radicalisation attempts after several instances of Malayali youths being recruited to outfits like ISIS were reported. Around 100 Malayalis had so far joined various extremist outfits.

The state special branch wing is also carry out de-radicalisation measures among youths who were found to be getting attracted to the radicalisation efforts.

