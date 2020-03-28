Kerala reports first death due to COVID-19 after 69-year-old dies

Kerala reported the first novel coronavirus death after a COVID-19 infected person died at Kochi on Saturday.

The 69-year-old person, hailing from Chullikal at Mattancherry in Kochi, had returned from Dubai recently. He was suffering from heart ailments and developed pneumonia. He died by 8 am on Saturday, said an official statement.

He returned from Dubai on March 16 and was found COVID-19 positive on March 22. He was also put on ventilator support as his condition worsened.

His wife and driver of a cab in which he travelled in Kochi were also reported to be tested positive for COVID-19 infection and they are under treatment. But an official confirmation on this is still awaited.

So far, 176 persons in Kerala tested COVID-19 positive, of which 12 recovered.