Kerala SC/ST students can now learn to fly free of cost

Kerala SC/ST students to get scholarship to learn to fly

In the past, the scholarship was limited to one or two cadets and from now on this would be given to all from the SC/ST community

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 02 2021, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 15:20 ist
State Minister for SC/ST K Radhakrishnan with two girls and three boys from the Scheduled Caste community who got admission to the academy. Credit: IANS Photo

The Kerala government will now bear the entire expense of students who pass the entrance examination to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, which gives training for Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

Consequent to this, new directive the state government will fund the entire fees which come to around Rs 2.5 million for each student.

Also Read: Time to think why Kerala fares better

State Minister for SC/ST K Radhakrishnan said this after meeting two girls and three boys from the Scheduled Caste community who got admission to the academy, this year.

From now on, each and every student from the SC/ST community who gets admission will be able to study for free, as earlier it was limited.

"This is going to benefit the new generation of a community who not long ago could not even utter the word of education even," said the Minister and advised the five successful students to become the role model for their community.

In the past, the scholarship was limited to one or two cadets and from now on this would be given to all from the SC/ST community.

The five students who got admission include Sharnya from Wayanad, Sankeerthana from Kannur, Adithyan from Alappuzha, Vishnu Prasad form Kozhikode and Rahul form Thiruvananthapuram.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Kerala
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes
Aviation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 