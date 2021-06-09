Kerala to provide e-learning in tribal hamlets

Kerala takes steps to provide e-learning facility in tribal hamlets

Support of voluntary organisations, corporate companies and NRIs would be sought to contribute gadgets to the needy

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 22:01 ist
Vijayan convened a high-level meeting for the same. Credit: DH Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure that all students in the state, especially those in tribal areas, are getting access to online classes.

Vijayan convened a high-level meeting in the wake of reports that many students are unable to get online education due to unavailability of internet and gadgets like computers and mobile phones. DH had previously reported that students of around 400 of the 6,000 tribal hamlets in Kerala were being denied online education due to this reason.

Vijayan directed officials to take steps to provide at least one digital learning centre in all tribal hamlets. Support of voluntary organisations, corporate companies and NRIs would be sought to contribute gadgets to the needy. Internet service providers would be urged to provide free connectivity for online learning. A secretary-level committee would be formed to address the issues pertaining to online education, he said.

