Kerala to allow in-house dining in hotels and bars

Both customers and employees should have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 25 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 21:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Kerala government on Saturday further eased the Covid restrictions by allowing in-house dining at hotels and clubs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was considerable decline in the Covid's severity in Kerala. While the number of infected persons under treatment came down by eight per cent during this week compared to the previous week, number of breakthrough infection was also coming down.

Moreover, 91.5 per cent of people in the state above the age of 18 have received the first dose of Covid vaccine. The majority of persons who died due to Covid were those who did not take the vaccine, he said.

In-house dining will be allowed in hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs subject to the conditions that only 50 per cent of the seating capacity would be allowed at a time, air conditions would not be allowed and both customers and employees should have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Persons who took both doses would be allowed in indoor stadiums and swimming pools.

The state government also prescribed norms for the reopening of colleges and schools. While higher education institutions would be opening from October 1, schools would be opened by November 1. Apart from ensuring sanitisation and social distancing, schools should also ensure service of doctors and health workers, he said.

Meanwhile, 16,671 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state on Saturday. The total number of Covid active cases was 1.65 lakh on Saturday.

