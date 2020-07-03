Kerala to press Central goverment over international tribunal’s decision that the two Italian Navy personnel

Kerala government will press the Centre to move against the international tribunal’s decision that the two Italian Navy personnel accused of killing two fishermen could not be prosecuted in India.

Even while welcoming the tribunal decision that Italy will have to give compensation to the families of fishermen, the decision that the two marines could not be prosecuted in Kerala was unacceptable, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Opposition Congress has alleged that the Centre failed to ensure prosecution of the two marines.

Congress leader Oommen Chandy said that his government in 2012 had held the marines and charged murder case against the two and the then UPA government at the centre’s strong stand led to setback to the Italian marines from High Court and Supreme Court. But it was criminal lapse on the part of the centre in properly pursuing the case at the international tribunal.