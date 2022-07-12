Kerala vlogger in the dock over viral video of wild elephant

A vlogger in Kerala has landed in trouble after she entered a forest area and shot a video of a wild elephant. The vlogger is absconding after the Kerala Forest department registered a case against her.

Vlogger Amala Anu, hailing from Kollam district of Kerala, posted a video of a five-member team entering a forest area and spotting a wild elephant. In the videos shot using helicam, the vlogger and others accompanying her could be seen running on spotting the elephant.

As the video went viral, it triggered criticism against people who entered the forest area inviting danger. A minor was also present among the team. The incident took place about six months back in the protected forest areas of Thenmala in Kerala-Tamilnadu border areas in South Kerala's Kollam district.

The video received much criticism following recent instances of wild animals entering human settlements and even killing people.

Subsequently, the forest department registered a case suo moto by invoking non-bailable sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Kerala Forest Act.

Pathanapuram range forest officer B Dileef said that a notice was served at the vlogger's house asking her to appear before the investigation officer by Tuesday. If she failed to appear, further steps would be taken to nab her, he said.