Kerala's Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000 as concerns of local spread rise

With 240 more persons in Kerala testing Covid-19 positive on Saturday, which is the highest single-day fresh cases in the state, the Covid tally of Kerala crossed 5,000 to reach 5,204.

However, the state could heave a sigh of relief as the number of persons getting recovered from Covid-19 is also on a higher side with 209 on Saturday. The number of Covid-19 active cases now was 2,129.

Raising suspicions of community spread, the number of fresh cases through local contact and un-linked cases were on a rise in Kerala. On Saturday 17 persons who tested positive got infected through local contacts. Four more CISF personnel of a camp in Kannur were also tested positive taking the total CISF personnel of the camp tested positive so far to over 50. Eleven personnel of Defence Security Corps in Kannur and four of BSF camp in Thrissur were also tested positive.

A tight vigil was being maintained in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities were fresh infection through local contact were found at people in markets and shopping complexes and police personnel.

Meanwhile, a police case was registered against a resort in Idukki district for organising a dance party flouting the social distancing norms. The dance party was reportedly held on June 28 in connection with the inauguration of the resort near Udumbanchola. Many known persons of the locality allegedly took part in the event,which became controversial after the videos of the party appeared on the social media.