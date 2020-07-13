Kerala's first plasma bank set up at Manjeri

Kerala's first Plasma Bank has been set up at the Government Medical College Hospital at nearby Manjeri, where two critically-ill Covid-19 patients have recovered after undergoing plasma therapy.

Two more people, who undertook the therapy, are now out of danger and would be discharged soon.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The bank as of today has a storage of 25 plasma donated by volunteers and 200 are in the list who would donate as and when required," said Dr Shinaz Babu, Covid-19 District Coordinator, Malappuram.

It was recently that Nilambur native Ajith Kumar, an officer with the Delhi police, who had tested positive for the virus, was administered plasma therapy after he developed pneumonia and septicemia.

Thanks to Shahul Hameed and Abdul Latheef, who donated the plasma, Ajith Kumar recovered and was discharged on Saturday last.

He had reached the state on June 12 and was admitted to the medical college five days later.

Earlier, another critical Covid-19 patient had also recovered after he was administered plasma therapy.

However, despite trying their best, the doctors could not save the life of Hamsakoya, a former footballer, who had returned with his family from Mumbai, even after administering plasma therapy and he passed away due to the virus early in June.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 13

"A quantity of 200 ml of plasma is collected from people, in the age bracket of 18 to 50, weighing more than 55 kg and had been tested double negative for the virus. Their plasma could be extracted after 14 days of their final recovery and within 120 days of testing negative for a second time. With scientific storage, the plasma could be used for one year," Dr Shainaz added