K'taka to seek notification of Krishna, Mahadayi award

The Karnataka government has decided to press the Supreme Court to urgently consider its plea for notification of the Krishna and the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal Awards.

It has also decided to approach the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal to ascertain a specific date for deciding its plea for clarification, since the allocation of 13.420 tmc water was going under utilised into the sea pending non-publication of the award.

In a meeting of legal as well as technical teams on Sunday here, a strategy was formulated to effectively pursue cases related to water disputes, to enable the state to utilise water resources at an optimum level, including one concerning Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum drinking water project. In both the Krishna as well as Mahadayi water disputes, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had sent representatives to the Prime Minister for early notification of the award.

The meeting presided by Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi resolved to seek a direction for early notification of the Mahadayi award from the Supreme Court, since “there would be no prejudice to Goa in so far as Karnataka utilising 5.40 tmc out of 13.420 tmc of water allocated to it”.

According to the award, as much as 5.40 tmc was meant for consumption, including 3.90 tmc for drinking water needs of Hubli-Dharwad region by diverting water of Mahadayi basin. 8.02 tmc of water has been earmarked for non-consumptive use, which was for the Mahadayi Hydro-Electric Project.

Notably, it was pointed out, “State of Goa practically has no counter except to say that the project causes ecological problems, which has to be addressed by the Union government.” The Union government had stated on December 24, 2019 that it would consider granting environmental clearances after publication of the award.

In the Cauvery water dispute, the Supreme Court had then directed to notify the award pending disposal of the special leave petition. Therefore, it was decided to make Jal Shakti Ministry as a formal party in the pending matter.

The matter pertaining to Mahadayi and Krishna water disputes and Mekedatu project are pending before the Supreme Court. It was also decided to hold meetings with senior advocate Shyam Divan for pursuing the three cases. The state government also decided to file its objection to the plea by Telangana for reconstitution of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal for being not maintainable.