KTR hits back at 'morons' in BJP for calling KCR a traitor

KTR slams 'morons' in BJP for calling KCR a traitor

Chandrasekhar Rao drew flak from BJP for announcing aid of Rs 3 lakh each to families of farmers killed during protests

IANS
  • Nov 22 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 14:34 ist
State IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Credit: Facebook/ @KTRTRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao reacted strongly to statements of state BJP leaders terming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a "traitor" for announcing compensation to the families of farmers killed during the protest against three farm laws.

"Those who leave thousands of poor farmers on the streets through killer cold & COVID to their fate for a year are Desh Bhakts!! And those that extend a helping hand are Traitors?! Strange logic this," tweeted Rama Rao, who is also Minister for Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

"Who are these morons to issue certification on Desh Bhakti anyway?," asked KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

At a press conference on Sunday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders had slammed Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of farmers killed during the year-long agitation. Sanjay said KCR should first announce Rs 20 lakh compensation each for those farmers who were killed in the state due to his wrong decisions.

Another BJP leader called the Chief Minister a 'traitor' and remarked that he announced financial aid for 'Khalistanis'.

This is the second time in recent days that the BJP leaders have termed KCR 'anti-national'. Sanjay, also an MP, had called KCR 'anti-national' after the latter criticised the Centre over "China occupying some Indian territory".

KCR had hit back saying BJP dubs all critics as 'anti-national' or 'urban Maoist'.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, KCR had announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of farmers killed during the protest against three farm laws.

Stating that the state government will spend Rs 22.5 crore towards this end, he had also demanded the Centre to provide Rs 25 lakh each to the families of deceased farmers.

KCR requested the farmers' associations to provide details of the farmers who were killed.

KT Rama Rao
TRS
Telangana
farmers
Farm Bills

