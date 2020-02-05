Liquor flows through taps at flats in Kerala

Residents of an apartment at Chalakkudy town in Thrissur district were taken aback on Monday morning as liquor mixed with water flowed through taps at their homes.

A desperate enquiry by the apartment residents revealed that the unscientific disposal of about 4,000 litres of alcohol by excise officials led to the situation.

The alcohol was seized from bar close to the apartment several years ago as its licence was cancelled. Recently the excise department received approval to dispose the liquor which had expired. Hence the excise officials decided to empty the liquor in a vacant area of the hotel premises itself. The liquor seeped through the earth and reached the well of the nearby apartment.

Thrissur deputy excise commissioner P K Sanu said that it was a mistake on the part of the excise officials that they emptied it altogether and did not examine the presence of the nearby well. The flat owners did not file formal complaints against officials, said Mr. Sanu.