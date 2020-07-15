Local spread of Covid-19 alarming in Kerala

The number of Covid-19 cases through local contact is increasing at an alarming rate in Kerala.

Of the 623 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 432 were linked to local spread. The source of 37 of those cases could not be even traced.

Over the last few days, the number of fresh cases due to local spread has been rising steadily.

A major chunk of cases in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, which the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 939, was through local spread.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to maintain social distancing norms. At least two-metre distance was asked to be kept from others in public places. Steps like triple lockdown are being initiated and more first-line treatment centers would be set up by converting facilities like stadiums.

So far, 9,553 persons have been infected in Kerala, of which the number of active patients stood at 4,880 on Wednesday. While 4,634 Covid-19 patients have recovered, 35 deaths have been reported.