TN & Puducherry: Low pressure area forms, rains likely

Low pressure area forms, rains likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 20 and 21

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 17 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 16:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards the coastline of Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department said.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation on November 16 over south Andaman sea, a LPA has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea on Thursday morning, the IMD said. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by November 19.

"Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 3 days," it said in a bulletin.

Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 20 and 21 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 21. In such regions, the rainfall activity could be scattered and light to moderate, besides heavy showers at isolated places.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Rainfall
monsoon
IMD
India News

What's Brewing

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 