Mangaluru dentist accused of sexual harassment arrested

A dentist, who had allegedly sexually harassed his patient in Beltangady taluk hospital, was arrested and produced before the court by Beltangady police on Wednesday.

The victim in her statement to police informed that due to tooth ache, she had decided to consult the dentist, Dr Sudhakar in Beltangady hospital.

However, the dentist misbehaved and sexually harassed her, the victim alleged in her statement to police. Based on the complaint, Beltangady police arrested Sudhakar and registered a case under section 354, 354a(1) of IPC.