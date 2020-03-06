Mata Amritanandamayi suspends darshan amid coronavirus threat

In the wake of alert against COVID-19, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Kollam in Kerala has suspended darshan indefinitely.

According to a statement issued by the Amritapuri Ashram, due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math by the Health Department, the Ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri Ashram. The restrictions would be applicable to Indian nationals and foreign nationals until the situation changes.

The statement also said that health check-ups, mandatory quarantines and other protocols were also being carried out in the Ashram as per the directive of the health department.

Usually, around 3,000 devotees have darshan of Mata Amritanandamayi daily and most of them get a close darshan too.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government is yet to impose any restrictions on the Attukal Pongala Festival of Thiruvananthapuram to be held on Monday. Thousands of devotees, including foreigners, used to attend the annual event of offering sweet dishes of rice and jaggery prepared by setting up hearths around temple, which often extends to more than a five kilometre radius.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the other day that there was no need to impose any restrictions on mass gatherings like the Attukal Pongala festival in Kerala as it would create unnecessary scare. She however urged that those having any suspicions of the virus infection should keep off from gatherings and take medical attention.