Meat omitted from mid-day meal as they part of regular home meal, Lakshwadeep Admin tells SC

Union Territory Lakshadweep's administrator, Praful Khoda Patel, has defended before the Supreme Court his decision to remove chicken, beef, and other meat from the school menu, saying those are normally a part of regular meals in all homes.

He also contended that meat and chicken have been omitted for including fruits and dry fruits.

A written response filed by him also stated that mid day meal in schools is not meant to be in addition or substitute to the food to be provided to students at their home.

"In Lakshadweep, meat and chicken are normally a part of regular meals in all homes. On the other hand, consumption of fruits and dry fruits among islanders is very less. Thus omitting meat and chicken from the menu of mid day meal scheme and including fruits and dry fruits is perfectly in tune with the objective of mid day meal scheme," the affidavit filed by Patel stated.

The top court had sought a response from the Centre on an appeal filed by a resident of the island against a September 2021 judgment of the Kerala High Court which had dismissed a plea challenging the decision of the Lakshadweep administration.

The plea also challenged the decision of the administration to close dairy farms and omit meat from the menu of mid day meal in schools on the Lakshadweep islands.

The affidavit also said that during monsoons it is difficult to procure meat and chicken whereas availability of fish, egg and fruits, dry fruits remains unhindered.

"Due to lack of proper storage facilities, there is more scope of providing the altered menu to the students rather than the one with meat and chicken," the affidavit said.

With regard to closing down of dairy farms of the department of animal husbandry, the response said the decision was taken as the farms met the demand of only 300 to 400 persons whereas the total population of Lakshadweep Island is 20,000 which was causing a loss of Rs 96 lakh to the public exchequer.

"The government is well within its rights to disengage from a commercial activity which is causing a huge loss to the public exchequer," it said.