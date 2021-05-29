MeToo: Vairamuthu to 'return' ONV Academy award

MeToo: Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu to 'return' ONV Academy award

'I also request that the prize money of Rs 3 lakh be transferred to the Kerala Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund,' he said

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • May 29 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 22:18 ist
Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by singer Chinmayi Sripaada. Credit: DH File Photo

Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday said he has decided to “refuse” the prestigious ONV Award that was to be conferred on him. His “decision” came a day after the ONV Academy in Kerala decided to reconsider its decision following an uproar over the honour being bestowed to the poet who was named by multiple women during the MeToo movement.

In a statement, Vairamuthu said he had happily accepted the announcement of an award from ONV Academy, bestowing the honour on him.

“However due to the intervention of some who nurse a grudge against me, I understand that it has been announced that the award is under reconsideration. I feel any such move will belittle myself and the academy. And, I do not want to place the learned jury in a difficult spot. Hence, I want to avoid accepting the honour,” Vairamuthu said.

Vairamuthu being awarded a prestigious honour did not go down well among a section who questioned how a man accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women can be bestowed with an award.

Several prominent personalities like actor Parvathy Thiruvothu and women who outed the poet-lyricist like playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada also took to Twitter to condemn the Kerala Government's decision and demanded that the award be recalled.

“I want to say one thing. I am being very honest, and I ask people not to examine my honesty. I have made a clear decision. I am returning the award to the ONV Academy. I also request that the prize money of Rs 3 lakh be transferred to the Kerala Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund,” he said.

