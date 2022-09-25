Molotov cocktail hurled at RSS leader's house in Salem

Molotov cocktail hurled at RSS functionary's house in Salem

Police personnel, including armed forces, were deployed in and around the station, to prevent any eventualities

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Sep 25 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 15:24 ist

Two unidentified persons hurled a molotov cocktail at the house of an RSS functionary in Ammapet in Salem on Sunday.

The bottle filled with kerosene fell near the door of the house and broke, without catching fire in the early hours today, police said. Six people belonging to PFI and SDPI were detained for interrogation at the police station, where Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda and Deputy Commissioner M Madasamy were present.

Meanwhile, over 100 workers belonging to VCK, SDPI and other Muslim organisataions assembled near the station, protesting against the detention.

Police personnel, including armed forces, were deployed in and around the station, to prevent any eventualities.

CCTV footage near the house on Paramakudi Nannusamy Street, showed two persons moving in a suspicious manner and suddenly hurling the bottle and fleeing the scene.

Based on the complaint from the RSS functionary, police rushed to the spot and took the bottle for investigation. Police personnel have been deployed near the house as part of protection, police said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Salem
RSS
Bombs

What's Brewing

Savour the twist in the tale

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Bhasha badshahs

Bhasha badshahs

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Race to Redemption

Race to Redemption

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

 