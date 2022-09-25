Molotov cocktail hurled at RSS functionary's house in Salem

Two unidentified persons hurled a molotov cocktail at the house of an RSS functionary in Ammapet in Salem on Sunday.

The bottle filled with kerosene fell near the door of the house and broke, without catching fire in the early hours today, police said. Six people belonging to PFI and SDPI were detained for interrogation at the police station, where Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda and Deputy Commissioner M Madasamy were present.

Meanwhile, over 100 workers belonging to VCK, SDPI and other Muslim organisataions assembled near the station, protesting against the detention.

Police personnel, including armed forces, were deployed in and around the station, to prevent any eventualities.

CCTV footage near the house on Paramakudi Nannusamy Street, showed two persons moving in a suspicious manner and suddenly hurling the bottle and fleeing the scene.

Based on the complaint from the RSS functionary, police rushed to the spot and took the bottle for investigation. Police personnel have been deployed near the house as part of protection, police said.