Munnar landslide death toll at 55; Guv, CM may visit

Munnar landslide death toll reaches 55; Governor and CM likely to visit

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:20 ist
At present, the rescue workers are carrying out searches in the nearby river.

Three more bodies, including that of two children, were recovered from Pettimudi landslide near Munnar in Kerala on Wednesday taking the death toll to 55.

About 15 more persons are missing six days after the landslide that took place late on Thursday.

At present, the rescue workers are carrying out searches in the nearby river. Many bodies were already recovered.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were planning to visit the landslide hit areas on Thursday. There were criticisms that though he CM rushed to visit Kozhikode plane crash victims, he did not visit the landslide victims who are plantation workers. More compensation and relief measures for the landslide victims will be also announced by the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Munnar
Rainfall
monsoon
Landslide

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 