Naidu asked to move to a safer place as flood continues

Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday posted notice on the wall of rented accommodation of former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu asking the residents to vacate and move to a safer place.

Tadepalli Tahasildar V Srinivasulu Reddy served notices on the occupants in the houses in the vulnerable zone on the banks of river Krishna in Vijayawada. They were directed to vacate their houses in view of increasing water levels in the river.

The issue further heated up the political environment in the state. Ruling YSR Congress spokesperson Ambati Rambabu warned that Naidu would face the nature's fury if he failed to vacate the house immediately.

"Naidu staying in a building that was built in violation of the river conservation rules is a grave mistake. He should vacate immediately", he said.

TDP spokesperson Bonda Uma alleged that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government had been focusing only on Naidu residence, leaving the other thousands of flood victims to their fate. BJP too took serious exception to the government approach.

"The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is busy settling personal vendetta against Chandrababu Naidu, the government miserably failed in tackling the flood situation ", said BJP leader YS Chowdary.

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana faulted both Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. "Jagan took the floods light and went to America. Chandrababu has moved to Hyderabad. Both have taken irresponsible stands", he remarked.

Floods in the river Krishna continued on Saturday inundating scores of houses on the river banks downstream in Diviseena.

