Narayana Reddy, YouTube’s grandpa chef, passes away

YouTube's favourite grandpa chef Narayana Reddy of Telangana passed away on Sunday. He was 73.

Over six million food lovers, who have subscribed to his channel - 'Grandpa Kitchen'- will miss him and his grand scale of cooking. The world came to know about his demise on Thursday after YouTube posted his final journey. Reddy died of age-related ailments.

The video of his final journey begins with his most touching words “We should live good, do good, distribute something to others and leave the world on a good note”.

The jovial Reddy shot to fame thanks to his inimitable simple style of cooking on traditional firewood stove in open air. The dishes varied from traditional biryanis to pizzas and burgers. He was also known for his scrambled eggs, chips, burgers, noodles, biryanis, puddings, cakes and milkshakes.

Reddy made his debut on YouTube in August 2017. He had uploaded over 220 videos. His French Fries video saw the highest number of views -- 37 million. His preparation of noodles with 100 Maggi packets had the second-highest number of views. Reddy distributed the food he cooked to orphanages.

His last appearance on YouTube was last week in which he appeared unwell.

The final journey video saw close to 90,000 views in an hour. Several followers have posted their condolences.