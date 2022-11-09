Nine trains cancelled, traffic hit after goods carriage derails in Andhra Pradesh

9 trains cancelled after goods carriage derails in AP

A team of officials from Vijayawada rushed to the spot to carry out restoration work

  Nov 09 2022, 10:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Train traffic on the Chennai-Howrah main line was affected following derailment of a goods train bogie at the Rajamahendravaram railway yard early on Wednesday.

Consequently, the South Central Railway cancelled nine important trains on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam section for the day. While three more trains were cancelled partially between different stations, another was rescheduled by two hours, according to SCR Vijayawada division Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Mandrupkar.

The derailment happened closer to the Rajamahendravaram railway station on the down main line, leaving only one line open on the busy Chennai-Howrah route that sees movement of hundreds of trains.

Cause of the accident was not immediately established, even as a team of officials from Vijayawada rushed to the spot to carry out restoration works, official sources said.

The line is expected to be restored by afternoon after the derailed bogie is cleared.

