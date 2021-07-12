No intention of joining politics in future: Rajinikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced that he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future, and dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), formed as a precursor to his political entry. The announcement by the actor came after he met office bearers of the RMM here on Monday morning.

“I have no intention of joining politics in the future. So, I have decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the RMM would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service,” Rajinikanth said in a statement.

He recalled that RMM was formed as a precursor to his political party, which Rajinikanth never launched owing to his health. The actor said he called for a meeting of RMM office-bearers as there were doubts about his political plans in the future.

Rajinikanth, who had in 2017 declared that he will contest 2021 assembly polls, did a volte face by announcing his decision not to launch a party in December 2020 citing his “ill-health” as the reason.