Not enhancing pilgrim numbers as Covid-19 cases are surging, says TTD; 17 employees test positive till now

The Tirupati temple board has decided not to enhance the pilgrim footfalls in the Lord Venkateshwara temple till the end of July, as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in alarming numbers especially in the four southern states.

On Saturday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board chairman YV Subba Reddy said that 17 TTD employees have tested positive till now.

“However, none of the devotees has tested positive. But, as the Covid-19 cases are increasing across the country especially in states like neighboring Tamil Nadu, we are not enhancing the pilgrim numbers for darshan till July end,” Reddy said after an emergency, virtual meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board on Saturday.

Pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka form the vast majority of the devotees visiting the hill shrine.

Stating that the 17 employees got affected by the virus in their respective places and not in Tirumala, Reddy said that they are applying more measures to arrest the virus spread.

“In place of one-week shift, one-week break for the employees now, we are contemplating a two-week shift and two-week break to ensure safety. Every employee will be allowed to attend duties, only after the Coronavirus tests. The affected staff are being given the best treatment,” the chairman said.

The temple has resumed darshans for pilgrims from June 8, after a gap of about 80 days because of the government enforced lockdown to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against the about 75,000 pilgrims having darshan daily before, TTD is now allowing 12,000 devotees per day, 9000 of them booking time slot darshans online. Darshans had resumed in June initially with 6000 pilgrims.

Devotees are following TTD’s Covid-19 guidelines with utmost discipline and are having hassle free darshan, the chairman said while reiterating his appeal to people to avoid pilgrimage if they are in Red or Containment Zones.

The kalyanam is being telecasted live every day on SVBC. The priests will read out the Gotra namams of devotees who book the Kalyanotsavam tickets online. We are also planning to send prasadams through the postal department, Reddy said.

Kalyanakatta barbers are being provided with gloves, PPE kits; they have to change the hand gloves after tonsuring every pilgrim. Vahanam bearers should wear masks and gloves and vahanams will be sanitized at regular intervals. Similar measures are taken at prasadam centres and all local temples, officials said.