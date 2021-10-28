Noted oncologist Krishnan Nair passes away

Noted oncologist Krishnan Nair passes away

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 28 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Known oncologist and founder director of the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Dr M Krishnan Nair died on Thursday, at the age of 81.

A recipient of the Padma Sri award, Nair received many honours for his contributions in the field of oncology, especially in pediatric oncology and community services.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Nair received fellowship in clinical oncology from the Royal College of Radiologists in London after doing his MBBS at Thiruvananthapuram medical college and MD at Punjab University. He was also a member in the Expert Advisory Panel of WHO on cancer care.

In his condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Nair's contributions in setting up the RCC.

