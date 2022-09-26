Now Look Out Circular issued against 2 PFI leaders

Now Look Out Circular issued against 2 PFI leaders

Recently, hilly areas in the state had witnessed violence during the protest held against the arrest of 100 PFI members

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 26 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a Look Out Circular against two PFI leaders of Kerala in connection with violence unleashed by the party during a protest recently.

According to information, the LOC has been issued against PFI's Kerala Secretary Abdul Sattar and General Secretary C.A. Rauf.

Recently, hilly areas in the state had witnessed violence during the protest held against the arrest of 100 PFI members. It has been alleged that the duo provoked the mob which went on destroying government and public properties.

Read | Prove charges beyond reasonable doubt

The NIA sources said since they had apprehensions that the two PFI leaders could flee abroad, an LOC was issued.

Currently, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI-related cases.

As many as 46 accused who were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases, the counter-terrorism agency said. Around 355 PFI members have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIA
India News
PFI

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

 