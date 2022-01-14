Offline classes suspended for class 1-9, Covid-19 restrictions intensified in Kerala

In view of the skyrocketing Covid-19 cases in Kerala, offline classes for classes 1-9 will be suspended for two weeks from January 21.

Restrictions will be also imposed on the number of devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple during the remaining days of the two-month-long pilgrimage.

With 16,338 fresh Covid-19 cases being confirmed in the state on Friday, the daily test positivity rate further increased to 23.7 per cent from 20 per cent on Thursday.

According to government sources, offline classes for class tenth to twelfth were not being suspended now as vaccination to children above the age of 15 was being provided through schools. School authorities were directed to shut schools for two weeks in case of Covid-19 cluster formation.

Devotees who booked for Sabarimala temple darshan from January 16 would be advised to postpone the temple visit. No public functions will be allowed in districts with TPR above 30 per cent. Pregnant women at government offices would be given work from home option. All government offices and institutions were directed to conduct all functions online.

No restrictions were imposed on the functioning of shops. But shops were directed to promote online sales. Malls should limit the maximum number of customers at a time to one person per 25 square feet.

