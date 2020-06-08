One dies, 91 more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
  • Jun 08 2020, 20:58 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

A person who returned from Maldives died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, while 91 others were tested positive and 11 recovered.

Dini Chacko, 41, who returned from Maldives on May 16 and later tested COVID-19 positive, died at Thrissur government medical college hospital. He was suffering from kidney ailments also.

Though an 87-year old person died at Thrissur on Sunday evening was tested COVID-19 positive initially the government was awaiting further confirmation from NIV. Apart from him, 17 persons died of COVID-19 in Kerala so far, of which one was a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, of the 91 fresh cases 88 were people from abroad and other states. The total infected persons in Kerala so far reached 2004, of which 1,174 were now active and 814 recovered.

