One spray of this disinfectant made by IIT-H researchers claims to protect for 35 days

Andhra Minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal launched DuroKea, a series of hygiene products said to be capable of combating the Covid-19 virus spread.

The products developed by IIT Hyderabad researchers include an ethanol-based long-lasting surface disinfectant, “with one spray providing protection up to 35 days”, and a hand sanitizer, with one spray providing protection till next hand wash.

Other products include an instant antiviral coating spray for masks, which provide protection till discarding or washing with a single spray and an alcohol-free, long-lasting foam hand sanitizer for sensitive and baby skin.

DuroKea makers claim their products can instantly kill pathogens including the Covid-19 virus within 60 seconds.

Read | 'Ran out of vaccines completely': Andhra CM Jagan's second SOS to PM Modi in a week

“I am delighted to see that IITH researchers are doing notable research for the benefit of the society and environment,” Pokhriyal said during the products' virtual launch on Friday.

DuroKea antimicrobial products start at Rs 189, and kill 99.99 per cent germs instantly, leaving behind a protective nano-scale coating for up to 35 days, IITH said in a press statement.

The technology is developed by a team led by Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, associate professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder of the IIT incubated EaffoCare Innovation Private Limited.

“During this pandemic, IITH has delivered many solutions, including low-cost ventilators, effective masks, mobile apps and a quick Covid-19 test-kit. DuroKea is another such unique invention to come out of IIT-H to fight Covid-19,” said Professor BS Murty, IITH director.