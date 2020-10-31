Onion loaded truck en route Kerala goes missing

Onion loaded truck en route Kerala goes missing amidst skyrocketing price

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 21:17 ist

Amidst the sky-rocketing price of onion, a truck containing onion that came from Maharashtra to Kerala was reported missing.

A trader at Kochi filed a complaint alleging that the truck that started from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra last Sunday did not reach the destination. Onion worth Rs 22 lakh was in the truck, the trader, identified as Ali Muhammed Siyad, said.

The station house officer of Ernakulam central police station said that a probe was on by the Maharashtra Police. It was suspected that the registration number of a truck in Kerala was faked by the truck that went missing.

The trader in Kochi did not suffer any loss as he was yet to pay.

The prices of onion and shallot have been skyrocketing. In Kerala, it crossed Rs 100/kg. The Kerala government has already begun importing onion through government agencies.

