Madras HC adjourns AIADMK case, final hearing on Apr 20

OPS' plea against AIADMK resolutions: HC division bench adjourns hearing for April 20

A division bench of the High Court also refused to provide any interim order on Panneerselvam's plea

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 03 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 14:55 ist
O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned to April 20, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) appeal against a single judge order refusing to stay the party's July 2022 general council resolutions, which among others expelled him and some of his aides.

Panneerselvam had moved the bench after the single judge on March 28 rejected his plea against the July 11, 2022 general council resolutions, which expelled him and also picked his rival K Palaniswami as the then interim chief. Soon after the verdict, Palaniswami was announced elected as the party's general secretary.

The general council is the AIADMK's top decision-making body.

