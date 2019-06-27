Over 3,000 TN fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said here on Thursday.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in 700 boats Wednesday and were fishing near Katchatheevu islet when the Lankan Navy personnel who came in boats snapped the nets and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

The island nation's navy personnel also damaged the equipment on several boats, he alleged.

The fisherfolk were forced to return to the shore without a catch, Sesuraja said.

Four fishermen from the state were arrested by the Lankan naval personnel on Wednesday while they were fishing off Neduntheevu.