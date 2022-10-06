Palakkad bus accident: Kerala HC seeks report from police, MVD

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought a report from the police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) regarding the Palakkad bus accident which claimed nine lives, including that of five school students.

A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar, which took up the matter on its own based on media reports of the tragic incident, also ordered that flashing laser lights and banned horns should not be used in vehicles. It also gave a direction that vehicles with such light and horns be impounded.

The bench noted that the private bus, which was travelling at a high speed and rammed into a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from behind, was having flashing laser lights and sound systems which were prohibited by court orders.

It asked how a fitness certificate was issued to the bus in question and listed the matter for further hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, a single judge bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran also called for a report regarding the accident, advocate Deepu Thankan, who appears for KSRTC, said.

Justice Ramachandran is likely to take up the matter at 1:45 pm during the day, the lawyer said.