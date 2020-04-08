Pastor booked for allegedly raping woman in Andhra Pradesh

Pastor booked for 'raping' woman in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
  • Apr 08 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 15:39 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A case has been registered against a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year- old woman here, police said on Wednesday.

The crime came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint against the pastor. In the complaint, she stated that she was raped by the priest Joel Rachel, who also threatened to release her morphed photographs taken by him, they said. The accused had been visiting the woman's house for prayers for the past few weeks and had taken some pictures using his mobile.

Later, he threatened to morph them. Last Sunday, during the lockdown, the pastor visited her again and raped her while her family members were away, the complaint said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 376. The victim was admitted to District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam for medical tests while the accused has been absconding, they added. 

