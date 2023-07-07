Pinarayi urges Congress to clarify stand on UCC at national level

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the Congress was trying to cover up the lack of clarity on their stand on Uniform Civil Code at the national level by criticising the CPM over the issue.

Vijayan's statement came in the backdrop of criticisms by the Congress as well as the BJP that CPM leaders like former chief minister E M S Namboodiripad had earlier favoured UCC.

Vijayan said that instead of criticising the CPM the Congress should clarify their stand on UCC at the national level. He pointed out that Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh had welcomed UCC.

Vijayan said that apart from opposing BJP and Sangh Parivar in the elections the Congress was always reluctant to oppose Sangh Pariva's policies on matters affecting the nation's existence. The Congress did not back the AAP in opposing the Delhi services ordinance brought by the centre, the senior CPM leader pointed out.

Congress leaders in Kerala as well as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had recently stated that the party was opposed to UCC. Congress also alleged that the CPM in Kerala was trying to make communal polarisations over the issue by extending cooperation with Muslim outfits for protesting against UCC.