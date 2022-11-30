Police block rally to support Vizhinjam port, protesters refuse to budge

Tension prevailed at Vizhinjam on Wednesday as the Hindu United Front staged a march defying police restrictions against the ongoing agitation spearheaded by the Latin Catholic church against the international seaport project.

The march was blocked by the police before reaching the entrance of the port project site where the agitation by the Latin Catholic church is going on. A heavy posse of police was deployed in the region.

With reports that vested interest groups were trying to trigger tensions, central agencies including the NIA, were learnt to have chipped in and sought details from the local police.

DIG R Nishanthini, who is posted as special officer for dealing with the stir, said that the involvement of extremist elements in the stir could not be confirmed. A total of 163 cases were so far registered in connection with the violence at Vizhinjam and further steps in the case were being taken, she sad.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against priest Theodosius D'cruz for making a communally sensitive remark against Kerala Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman. Various Muslim outfits had protested against the remark and sought police action against the priest, who is the convenor of the ongoing agitation against the port. The priest later tendered an apology stating that it was a slip of the tongue.

Police were maintaining a strong vigil in the region to ensure that the tension did not snowball into communal frictions.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said in a statement that a deliberate bid by the government to sabotage the stir by alleging the presence of extremists among the agitators was going on.

Meanwhile, the ruling Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan said in a statement that the reports of extremist links to the stir assumed significance as attempts to sabotage the Vizhinjam port project that could pave the way for massive development of the state was going on for some time.

Critics say Adani, who comes from the same state as Modi, has benefited from the policies of the Centre.

Both Adani's conglomerate and the government of Kerala have denied accusations the port is causing environmental damage.

Supporters of the port have set up their own shelter across the street from the protesters.

Kerala police have already sent reinforcements to the Vizhinjam area after villagers stormed a police station late Sunday in clashes.

The protest has continued despite repeated orders by Kerala High Court to allow construction to restart. However, police have so far been unwilling to take action, fearful that doing so will set off social and religious tensions.

Construction has been halted for almost four months by protesters from a fishing community who say the port is causing erosion that has hit their livelihoods.

The first phase of construction was due to be completed by end-2024. The Adani Group has said in court filings that the protests have caused "immense loss" and "considerable delay."

Adani has also faced protests in Australia, where environmental activists had launched a "Stop Adani" movement to protest his Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland state.

