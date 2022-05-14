Pray that Andhra does not become another Sri Lanka: former CM Chandrababu

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has expressed worries about “a risk of the state becoming another Sri Lanka.”

Speaking at a TDP organised public outreach programme in his assembly constituency Kuppam, Naidu said that he prays “AP would not slip into lawlessness and disorder like in Sri Lanka now.”

“The YSRCP government has taken state debt to Rs eight lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh people would have to pay this debt for the next 30 to 40 years. This is a great concern for all of us," Naidu said.

For the last few weeks, the opposition party has been targeting the Jaganmohan Reddy government, drawing comparisons with the situation in the island nation.

While Reddy asserts welfare as his priority, Naidu slams him for allegedly failing in attracting investments and improving the economy.

“Sri Lanka rulers resorted to physical suppression of their people following the total collapse of their country's economy. In AP too, endless attacks are being perpetrated on the citizens by undermining all institutions and systems,” Naidu said while addressing TDP's youth activists.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan's 'nava ratnalu' (nine welfare promises) have turned into 'nava randhralu' (nine holes for YSRCP corruption). “Jagan's 'baadudu palana' (unbearable taxes) is breaking the backs of all sections of society.”

Naidu wants the youth to take the responsibility for rescuing the state. “Jagan government should explain what happened to the job calendar it had promised to release every year. We were giving Rs 2,500 unemployment allowance, which was also cancelled under the present regime,” the opposition leader said on Friday.