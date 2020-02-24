Pro-Pakistan slogans on Karnataka school wall create tension

Pro-Pakistan slogans were found written on the wall and door of Government Higher Primary School at Budarsingi village in Hubballi Rural taluk on Monday.

Slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan Shaale’ were found written on the wall and door when students and teachers came to school. Villagers also staged a protest, seeking stringent action against those who wrote anti-national slogans.

“When the issue came to our notice and students also expressed ignorance about those who wrote this, we informed the police and the SDMC,” said the school headmaster M S Hulageri.

DySPs Ravi Nayak and Ramanagouda Hatti visited the school, and held discussion with teachers and SDMC members. A complaint has been lodged with Hubballi Rural Police Station.