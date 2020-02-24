Pro-Pakistan slogans on school wall create tension

Pro-Pakistan slogans on Karnataka school wall create tension

Slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan Shaale’ were found written on the wall and door when students and teachers came to school

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Feb 24 2020, 14:46pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 14:46pm ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Pro-Pakistan slogans were found written on the wall and door of Government Higher Primary School at Budarsingi village in Hubballi Rural taluk on Monday.

Slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan Shaale’ were found written on the wall and door when students and teachers came to school. Villagers also staged a protest, seeking stringent action against those who wrote anti-national slogans.

“When the issue came to our notice and students also expressed ignorance about those who wrote this, we informed the police and the SDMC,” said the school headmaster M S Hulageri.

DySPs Ravi Nayak and Ramanagouda Hatti visited the school, and held discussion with teachers and SDMC members. A complaint has been lodged with Hubballi Rural Police Station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Pakistan
Comments (+)
 