Provide basic facilities to universities: ABVP Mangaluru City Secretary Manikanta Kalasa

The ABVP in its 39th state-level convention passed a resolution on the status of education, the status of universities in the state and the future of the education sector.

Speaking to reporters, ABVP Mangaluru City Secretary Manikanta Kalasa said that the convention for three days from February 7 to 9 was attended by 1,100 representatives from different parts of the state.

He said the convention has urged the state government to initiate action against those educational institutions that collect lakh of rupees as a fee from LKG to postgraduate courses.

There is no yardstick for fee structure in educational institutions. Education is being commercialised, he said.

He further said, “Several government-run hostels are functioning from rented buildings. The government should give priority to the construction of buildings of schools, colleges, hostels and libraries, thereby giving conducive atmosphere for learning and education.”

Stating that drug menace has been affecting younger generations, he said the ABVP will take up a campaign against drug menace in the future.

Majority of the universities in Karnataka lack basic facilities. Haveri Folk University does not have its own building. It also failed to get grants from the UGC. The lack of basic amenities in Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru and other universities should be considered seriously by the government, he added.