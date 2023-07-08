Special train connecting heritage sites soon: Vaishnaw

Railways to launch special train connecting heritage sites: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI File Photo

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday unveiled a special train that would be run on Heritage routes across the country soon.

The minister after inspecting a train modified as a steam loco train at the M G R Central Railway Station here said more such trains would be introduced on heritage routes.

