Rajinikanth exits as political reality kicks in

Rajinikanth’s announcement this week that he would not enter politics has taken fans by surprise. Assembly elections are just six months away in Tamil Nadu.

The superstar, with his roots in Bengaluru, had earlier announced he would launch a party soon. Showtime spoke to actors and film critics to understand his many flip-flops.

‘He would have changed political scene’

Sumalatha Ambareesh, actor and MP, has known Rajini for decades. She welcomes his decision since his political career might have come at the cost of his health. “But if he had entered politics, I am sure he would have played a major part,” she says.

‘Politics of ideology is passé’

Dr K Puttaswamy, well-known film historian, recalls Rajini has changed his mind three times about entering politics. “When Jayalalithaa was in power Rajinikanth ’s film ‘Muthu’ was released. It had some fiery dialogues about how nobody could stop him from entering politics. He gave the impression that he was ready to take the plunge. It must be his lack of confidence that has made him arrive at this decision now,” he says.

Puttaswamy says it is difficult for people like Kamal Hassan and Rajini to survive in a corrupt, volatile political atmosphere. “The politics of principles is a thing of the past.”

‘He lacks political acumen’

Chetan Ahimsa, actor, feels Rajini has taken a wise decision. “His off-screen words and actions show he lacks political acumen, ideology, or even a service attitude. He would have ended up as one more film star-turned political disaster in no time,” he says.

Even the reason he has cited not to enter politics, a “‘warning from God” shows that he relies on delusion and superstition rather than critical thinking, Chetan says. “Such irrational elements that do not bode well in the land of rationalists such as EV Ramasamy Periyar.”

In 2018, at the peak of Tamil Nadu’s massive anti-Sterlite uprising, Rajinikanth had mockingly said TN would become a ‘graveyard’ if such protests persisted. He had more in common with the hegemonic establishment dictating from above than with grassroots movements, he says.

Those disappointed were naive, waiting to be entertained by the actor’s gaffes, or blind fanatics hoping to see his on-screen persona translate into reality. India needs true leaders well beyond the whims and fancies of these two groups, says Chetan.

‘He has no ready constituency’

Raghavendra M K, film critic, thinks a popular film star does not easily make a political leader. “He needs a ready constituency — an ideological one like the one MGR and Jayalalithaa had, or a caste one like the one NTR had. Rajini has neither,” he says.

Chiranjeevi’s failure is more relevant than NTR’s or MGR’s success. Adulation goads stars to enter politics. Rajini never gave any indication that he was politically savvy and no one knew what he represented politically, he observes.

“The rumours are that he is a good person but that is hardly enough politically. People don’t vote except as members of groups, usually around caste. A Rajni fan might therefore have voted on a completely different basis,” he says.

‘Stardom and politics do not meet’

N Manu Chakravarthy, National Award-winning film critic, feels Rajinikanth’s decision to stay away from politics may genuinely be prompted by poor health.

“For MGR and Jayalalithaa, entering politics was not impulsive. They were guided and nurtured by the spirit of Periyar and the presence of Annadorai. In the case of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Prakash Rai, one doesn’t notice such a grounding,” he says.

It’s not wrong for actors or sports persons to get into politics, but a political plunge needs to come out of a deep understanding of the realities of society and cannot draw from the hysterical support of fans, he says.

Rajkumar, for all the ‘pressure’ from his fans, saw the emptiness of getting into politics, Chakravarthy says.

“Rajinikanth now declares that he will throw himself into social work, which one supposes is seriously meant,” he says.