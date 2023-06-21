Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex 'Dhruv' at Southern Naval Command

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex "Dhruv" at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The Integrated Simulator Complex hosts state-of-the-art indigenously-built simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy. These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience on navigation, fleet operations and Naval tactics and will also be utilised for training personnel from friendly nations, it said.

Amongst the many simulators in the complex, Singh visited Multi-Station Handling Simulator, Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS) and Astronavigation Dome.

The Ship Handling Simulators produced by ARI Pvt Ltd have been exported to 18 countries while the Astronavigation Dome developed by Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd is the first of its kind in the Indian Navy.

The ADHCS -- developed by Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, a DRDO laboratory -- would be able to provide real-time operational environment scenarios to trainees.

The Defence Ministry said these technologically advanced simulators are indicative of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and promise great defence export potential for the nation.

Some of the other indigenously developed simulators in the Complex include Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab. Singh also interacted with senior representatives from the firms involved in the development of these simulators.